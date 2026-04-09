Max Verstappen's race engineer and close friend Gianpiero Lambiase is leaving Red Bull to join McLaren

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Gianpiero Lambiase, who has worked close to Max Verstappen as race engineer in Red Bull and since 2024 as head of racing, has decided to leave the team and join rivals McLaren instead. However, he won't leave Red Bull until the end of 2027, when his contract ends. In 2028, he will then join McLaren for an "astronomical offer", as reported by De Telegraaf.

It is a huge blow for Max Verstappen, as Lambiase is one of his closes friends in Red Bull, described by The Telegraph as his "right hand man", and has worked as his engineer since Verstappen promoted from Toro Rosso in 2016. His work was key in helping Verstappen win four World Championships in a row between 2021 and 2024.

"Of course, he is my race engineer, but I see him as my friend. We have lived through so many emotional things together and fantastic achievements. I'm sure he was a bit emotional after the flag. So, I'm really looking forward to leaving here and catching up with him because it's not been easy at times for him", said Verstappen last December, after the last 2025 race, when he lost the championship to Lando Norris. "I'm just very proud to be able to work with someone that good. A proper example of someone that never gave up this season, even through the difficult times."

Max Verstappen, one of the players most critical with the new regulations of the sport, has already pondered his retirement from the sport, as he doesn't enjoy driving anymore. If Lambiase leaves, Verstappen would have even fewer reasons to remain, although thankfully they still have the 2026 and 2027 seasons to work together.