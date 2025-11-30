Max Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix and cuts distance with Norris in half: only 12 points!

HQ

Lando Norris, watch out: Max Verstappen has cut the distance with the F1 leader in half, and is now only 12 points behind... and Piastri four points behind Verstappen. Norris still leads with 408 points, but the victories from Piastri in the sprint race on Saturday and Verstappen in the Qatar Grand Prix means that they have significatively reduced the distance.

After each won seven races this season, this are the F1 standings with only one Grand Prix (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday December 7):



Lando Norris (McLaren): 408 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 396 points

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 392 points



Lando Norris misses his chance to win the F1 championship in Qatar

Lando Norris was in a position to win Formula 1 championship this year if he won the race or if his rivals performed badly enough. But that did not happen: Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri finished first and second, with Carlos Sainz achieving his first podium for Williams. Lando Norris was fifth...

Andrea Stella, team principal, said that it was a "disappointing result overall". "We had the potential to win the race with Oscar, and he deserved that. And the podium was available for Lando. So we lost the victory for Oscar and the podium for Lando. So, we need to review the decision we made with the Safety Car."

Theoretically, it's two against one, so if McLaren does things right, victory for Norris or even Piastri should be easier than for Red Bull's Verstappen. But teamwork has not been the strongest suit this year at McLaren... and next week will surely be tense.