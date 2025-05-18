English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

Max Verstappen wins in Emilia-Romagna, but how far is he from the McLaren boys?

Max Verstappen takes his second victory of the season after seven races and keeps pressure towards Piastri and Norris.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Max Verstappen has claimed his second victory in the 2025 Formula 1 season in Emilia-Romagna. The season had not started great for the four time world champion and for Red Bull, seeing how dominated race after race with a breakthrough performance from Oscar Piastri, who was third in Italy.

Verstappen has won two races now, Emilia-Romagna and Japan, and got two podiums, second places in Saudi Arabia and Australia. However, he is still behind for McLaren drivers in the drivers' standings. How much?

Formula 1 Driver standings after Emilia-Romagna


  • Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 146 points

  • Lando Norris (McLaren) - 133 points

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 124 points

  • Geroge Russell (Mercedes) - 99 points

  • Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 61 points

  • Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 53 points

22 points, that's the distance between Verstappen and Piastri in the driver standings. There are still a lot of Grand Prix to be played and things could change, so now it will be interesting to see how the two McLaren's will cooperate to deny Verstappen (or Russell, who is not too far behind) a chance. We will see soon enough in one of the trickiest races of the year, Monaco, as iconic as it is controversial.

Max Verstappen wins in Emilia-Romagna, but how far is he from the McLaren boys?

This post is tagged as:

SportsFormula 1Max VerstappenOscar Piastri


Loading next content