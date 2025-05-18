Max Verstappen wins in Emilia-Romagna, but how far is he from the McLaren boys?

HQ

Max Verstappen has claimed his second victory in the 2025 Formula 1 season in Emilia-Romagna. The season had not started great for the four time world champion and for Red Bull, seeing how dominated race after race with a breakthrough performance from Oscar Piastri, who was third in Italy.

Verstappen has won two races now, Emilia-Romagna and Japan, and got two podiums, second places in Saudi Arabia and Australia. However, he is still behind for McLaren drivers in the drivers' standings. How much?

Formula 1 Driver standings after Emilia-Romagna



Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 146 points



Lando Norris (McLaren) - 133 points



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 124 points



Geroge Russell (Mercedes) - 99 points



Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 61 points



Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 53 points



22 points, that's the distance between Verstappen and Piastri in the driver standings. There are still a lot of Grand Prix to be played and things could change, so now it will be interesting to see how the two McLaren's will cooperate to deny Verstappen (or Russell, who is not too far behind) a chance. We will see soon enough in one of the trickiest races of the year, Monaco, as iconic as it is controversial.