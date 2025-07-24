Max Verstappen speaks for the first time about the firing of Christian Horner

HQ

With practice for the Belgian Grand Prix starting on Friday, Max Verstappen had no choice but to sit down with the press and finally comment on the sacking of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, amid rumours of a grudge between the two, with some believing the influence of Max, and his father Jos Verstappen, played a big part in Horner's sacking.

He didn't hide the riff: "I think people can have a difference of opinion here and then, and I actually expect that to happen because if everyone always agrees there is a problem. You need to have difference of opinions" (via Motorsport).

However, he downplayed the importance of his exit. "I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future, and the only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can. The last one and a half years have not been what we want to be. Now we try and be more competitive this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations."

However, he didn't really explained how he reacted when he heard the news (rather than "in this world things like that can happen". "Whatever they decide it's fully their right to do what they want".

He did, however, admitted that looking back, while "it doesn't make sense" in his opinion, "you do appreciate those 20 years", even adding that "he's still like a second family to me."

Verstappen also suggested that he will stay at Red Bull for longer than this season, after rumours of a change: "There's also a possibility I don't wake up tomorrow. So then there is no driving at all. So, life is unpredictable. But in general, I'm very happy where I'm at", reminging that he still hopes to drive there until the end of his career.