Max Verstappen says the new F1 cars "are not fun", feel like Formula E on steroids

Formula 1 begins in less than a month with a new set of rules and regulations, influenced by the new 50-50 power split between petrol and electricity. Max Verstappen had the change to try the new cars in the Bahrain tests that took place this week, where he was the fastest. However, he did not have kind words about the new cars, describing them as "Formula E on steroids" and it's not fun driving them.

"I know how much work has been going on in the background, from the engine side, for the guys. So it's not always the nicest thing to say. But I also want to be realistic. As a driver, the feeling is not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

"As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out. And at the moment, you cannot drive like that. There's a lot going on. A lot of what you do as a driver, in terms of inputs, has a massive effect on the energy side of things", said the four-time World Champion, comparing them to the Formula E, the competition with electric cars which accelerate faster than traditional F1 cars.

"For me, that's just not Formula 1. Maybe it's better to drive Formula E, right? Because that's all about energy efficiency and management. That's what they stand for. Driving-wise, it's not so fun."

