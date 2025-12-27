Max Verstappen reveals the only factors under he would consider leaving Red Bull

HQ

Max Verstappen suffered a decline of form at Red Bull earlier in the 2025 season, where he waved goodbye to his Formula 1 chances... or so we thought, as a late surge ended with him finishing the season only two points behind winner Lando Norris. However, there were months where rumours increased about a dissatisfied Verstappen and a potential move to Mercedes.

Speaking in hindsight, Verstappen said that he would only consider a move away from Red Bull if other factors were into consideration, things like "future roles", as he considers Red Bull like a second family.

"The change, if I would ever make one, it's not only because I need a faster F1 car or I need a difference in the environment. There's a lot of things that are around my F1 career and things that I'm doing outside of F1 that all have to come together", he said to BBC Sport, via F1.com.

"For me, it's not only about F1. There's a lot of things that have to come together for me to make a change. Future roles, stuff like that. So if I ever would make a change, of course, it's a big one for me because this definitely feels like a second family, and that's not easy to replicate, let's say, like that".

Verstappen did admit that he had talks with Mercedes, "but it was all very friendly and open, nothing more than that". The Dutch driver has worked with Red Bull since 2016 (when he was promoted from Toro Rosso) and his contract ends in 2028.

