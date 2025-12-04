Max Verstappen responds to McLaren's CEO: "He can call me Chucky"

HQ

Max Verstappen jokes that McLaren boss "can call him Chucky", drawing comparisons to the killer doll of the popular movie series Child's Play.

Verstappen managed to rally from 104 points behind the then-F1 leader Oscar Piastri at the Dutch Grand Prix in August 31 to just 12 points behind current leader Lando Norris, and four more than Piastri. Now, he has real chances of winning the championship if he finishes first and Norris finishes fourth or lower (or second with Norris eighth or lower and Piastri third of lower).

This remarkable comeback made McLaren CEO Zak Brown to describe Verstappen as "that guy in the horror movie who you think is down and then suddenly it's, 'where did he come from?! He is an immense talent, as good as anyone we have ever seen." (via Sky Sports).

Verstappen was quite amused for the comparison. "He can call me Chucky. Is that short enough for you?", he said. "I thought it was quite funny."

Max Verstappen is "more relaxed now" before the Formula 1 season finale

Talking more seriously later, the Dutch driver said that he is "a lot more relaxed now. I mean, I know that I'm 12 points down. I go in there with just positive energy. I try everything I can. But at the same time, if I don't win it, I still know that I had an amazing season. So, it doesn't really matter. It takes a lot of the pressure off."

