Max Verstappen orders a journalist to leave during press conference

HQ

Max Verstappen ordered a journalist to leave the press room before the Japanese Grand Prix because he dislike a question the journalist asked him months ago. "One second; I'm not speaking before he's leaving", he started, pointing to The Guardian reporter Giles Richards.

"Seriously? Because of the question last year?", asked the journalist.

"Yeah", said Verstappen. The cold exchange continued. "You want me to leave?".

"Yeah".

"It's just the question I asked you in Abu Dhabi?"

"Get out."

"You're really that upset about it?"

"Yeah, get out."

The question by the reporter that angered Verstappen

The reason that Verstappen kicked the journalist out was a question Richards asked Verstappen in December last year, when the Red Bull driver lost the World Championship by only two points to Lando Norris, and it related to the Spanish Grand Prix, when Verstappen collided with George Russell, which caused him a ten-second penalty that cost him nine points.

This was the moment from the Abu Dhabi GP 2025, when Verstappen was annoyed by the question. "You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season, the only thing you mention is Barcelona. I know that would come. You're giving me a stupid grin now. Championship is one of 24 rounds, I've also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, you could ask about that".