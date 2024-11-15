Max Verstappen "hopes to be sick" for the new F1 75 Live event in London

HQ

Formula 1 is hosting a very special event next February to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the competition. For the first time ever, all drivers, principles and the new cars will be showcase under one roof, in a live event opened to the public in London.

Max Verstappen, almost guaranteed to become World Champion again, maybe as early as next week, will undoubtedly be in the event. Unless, of course, he is sick... and he hopes he is.

In a livestream playing Call of Duty with TeamRedline, he was asked about the event. His answer was priceless.

"What is F1 75? What are you talking about? I don't watch any F1... I hope I'm sick that week", he joked.

Max Verstappen doesn't like the showbiz around Formula 1

Verstappen is known for his reluctance to take part in big events and spectacles. Last year, he was one of the few drivers who publicly criticized the big event Las Vegas Grand Prix organized for their first ever race. "For me, you can all skip these things", he said, as recorded by SkySports.

"It's not about the singer, it's just standing up there, you look like a clown. I just like to always focus on the performance side of things."

"I don't like all the things around it, anyway. I know, of course, in some places they are part of it, but let's say it's not in my interest", he said last year.

Verstappen also stopped giving press conferences for a while, after being sanctioned by FIA... for using curse words.