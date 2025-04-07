Max Verstappen has won the Japanese Grand Prix four times in a row

HQ

The Suzuka Circuit in Japan is considered one of the most challenging in the Formula 1 season, and Max Verstappen, four times world champion, proves that he is probably the best driver in the world by dominating it four years in a row: last weekend, he earned his first win of the season and fourth win straight at Suzuka since 2022. This ties him with Sebastian Vettel, who won it four times, and behind Lewis Hamilton, who won five times -the last time in 2018- and Michael Schumacher, a record six times.

This helps Verstappen climb to second place at the Driver Standings with 61 points, behind Lando Norris with 62 points. "It was tough", the Dutchman admitted to Formula1.com. "The two McLarens were pushing me very hard and it was a lot of fun out there. Not easy of course to manage the tyres but I'm incredibly happy" also admitting thst starting in pole was key for his victory, as only the two McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris (who ended up second) and Oscar Piastri (who ended up third) posed a real threat to him.

Ferrari also added some points after the disaster of the latest Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc ending fourth and Lewis Hamilton ending seventh. Verstappen's teammate from Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda, didn't scored and ended up 12th.

The Japanese Grand Prix was the start of a marathonian month followed by the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 13 and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 20.