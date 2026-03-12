Max Verstappen has talked with FIA and F1 to improve the sport, wishes he had more fun

HQ

Max Verstappen, one of the most outspoken critics of the new Formula 1 regulations, says he has engageg in talkes with FIA and Formula 1 organisators about improving the current rules, that have caused division in the drivers (the hybrid cars and their boost mode was compared to Mario Kart by Charles Leclerc, while Oscar Piastri warned about dangers of serious accidents).

The second round of the 2026 Formula 1 Season, the Chinse Grand Prix, takes place this weekend, and Verstappen said in the Drivers' Press Conference that he "had discussions with F1 and the FIA and we are working towards something and hopefully that will improve everything."

Verstappen said that he feels conflicted because he doesn't really enjoy driving the car "but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department as well", although for those worried about Verstappen not having fun, he talked about "other stuff that is a lot of fun", mentioning his upcoming race at the Nordschleife in May, and his hopes of doing the 24 Hours of Spa and Le Mans.