Max Verstappen confirms he will participate at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in Nordshleife

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen will participate in this year's edition of the Nürburgring 24 Hours in May 14-17, behind the wheel of a Mercedes at the Winward Racing team. The endurance race takes place at the Nürburgrin Nordschleife circuit, a 25 km layout that takes place between the current Formula 1 track and the Nordschleife loop, one of the most challenging circuits called as the "Green Inferno" by Jackie Stewart. In fact, Niki Lauda's accident in 1976 meant the end of the use of the Nordschleife layout for Formula 1, and has since been used for the endurance race.

"The Nurburgring is a special place. There's no other track like it. The 24h Nurburgring is a race that's been on my bucket list for a long time, so I'm really thrilled we can make it happen now", said Verstappen, who will alternate his work at the Formula 1 (which he is growing increasingly displeased due to the new regulations) with the endurance races.

The Dutch driver will also participate in the NLS2, a 4-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife to prepare for the 24-hour race. The date of the NLS2 was moved a week to March 21 as a request from Mercedes to allow Verstappen to participate, as it would have clashed with the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.