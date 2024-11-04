Max Verstappen climbs from P17 to P1 in an unforgettable Brazil GP

HQ

Max Verstappen has achieved a heroic victory in Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday, getting him closer to the victory and his fourth World Championship title in four consecutive years. He won in Sao Paulo, while his pursuer Lando Narris finished sixth, 62 points behind the Dutchman, with only three more races to go.

It is not just the fact that he won, but how he won: Verstappen started the race in P17 after being penalized in the qualifying session, but just in the first lap he had climded to P11.

"Of course I was very frustrated with qualifying", Verstappen said. "But we tried to just use it as a good motivation in the race. Luckily we had a great start and from there onwards, we were just having a really good feeling in the car."

Verstappen was lucky and his rivals were unlucky, with harsh weather conditions causing crashes for Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto, but the ReBull driver also showed his talent and bravery to reclaim the top position with everything against. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished second and third, a great weekend for Alpine.