Max Verstappen bits his tongue after penalty that cost him the win in Saudi Arabia

HQ

Oscar Piastri is now leading the Formula 1 drivers' standings after his third win of the season in Saudi Arabia. The 24-year-old Aussie benefitted from a five-second penalty to Max Verstappen: the Dutch champion left the track and gained advantage in the first corner while battling Piastri. With the penalty served, Verstappen finished 2.8 seconds behind Piastri.

In the race, Verstappen complained about the penalty, but he was warned no to say it. Later, in the press conference after the race in Jeddah, Verstappen acknowledged that he the penalty "potentially" cost him the win. However, he refused to take his anger out, referencing FIA's strict rules on driver's behaviour and language. "Everyone is super-sensitive about everything. And what we have currently, we cannot be critical anyway. So less talking even better for me", the Dutchman lamented, suggesting that people "can't handle the full truth" (via BBC).

Late last season, Verstappen was punished with "work of public interest" for swearing (saying that his car was "f*cked").

Even if he had not used bad language, Verstappen criticizing the penalty, even saying that he did not agree, posed a danger to himself. The rule says that drivers are forbid of "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA", so that rules out any opposition to its rules. "I prefer not to talk a lot because sometimes your words can be twisted or people interpret it in a different way. It's honestly better not to say too much", said Max Verstappen.