Max Verstappen assesses his options of winning the F1 title this weekend, and doesn't give up in the Constructor Standings

HQ

After an unforgettable victory by Max Verstappen at the Brazil Grand Prix three weeks ago, there is a big chance Verstappen will become World Champion again this weekend in Las Vegas.

In the preview for the Grand Prix, the two drivers with title options, Verstappen and Lando Norris, weighed their options. "It looks a bit better now in the championship but we'll see this weekend. I do feel that even in Brazil in the dry, we were quite decent finally again in race pace", Verstappen said.

"This, of course, is a completely different track, completely different temperatures. There's plenty to race for still - even in the constructors' I think there is a chance so we'll see what we can do", Verstappen said on the F1 website.

F1 Constructor Standings is in Lando Norris' reach

Verstappen has the Drivers' title at his reach: he just need to finish ahead of Norris, no matter which position. However, the Constructor Standings is a different thing, with Verstappen's Red Bull being third, 49 points behind McLaren Mercedes.

And now Norris has the chance to push for McLaren's first constructor's crown since 1998. Ferrari, 36 behind McLaren, is the main competition. "We do know that Vegas is probably a track that will suit the Ferraris a bit more, it suited them well last year, but Qatar we know maybe will be more favourable to us".