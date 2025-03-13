Max Verstappen admits Red Bull is "not the quickest yet" and wants to take the season step by step

HQ

Max Verstappen has dominated Formula 1 for the last four years now, winning the Driver's Championships each year since 2021. However, last season was the tightest yet, so much so that Red Bull ended up losing the Constructors' title, ending third behind Ferrari and McLaren. Red Bull started dominating the championship in the first half, but later they lost steam, with Verstappen only winning two of the last 14 races, and Sergio Pérez performing so bad he was seemingly fired...

Speaking to Formula1.com, the Dutch champion confessed that they are still "not the quickest at the moment", but also knows it's a very long season, and things tend to change quickly. Sometimes for the worse, as last year, but also for the better. "If you would have asked that question here last year then at the end of the season again it looked completely different".

He admits that there is an improvement from last year's car, but there are still things that can be imoroved. "Step by step", he said, without caring too much about the pressure of winning a fifth title, particularly now that Lewis Hamilton is attracting all looks after he joined Ferrari. "It's actually way more relaxing to just go into it, trust the people around you and go from there".