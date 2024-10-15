Max travels between universes in Life is Strange: Double Exposure trailer

HQ

Life is Strange: Double Exposure launches in just a couple of weeks. Or, if you have access to the Ultimate Edition, you can get stuck into Chapters 1 and 2 from today. Our preview of those chapters is live now, and you can read it here, but ahead of this pseudo launch, Square Enix has given us a look at the supernatural story in the game.

As well as the time travel powers we're used to from the first Life is Strange game, Max can now also hop between universes, a vital power that she'll need to use when saving her friend, Safi, who remains alive in one universe but has been murdered in another.

If Max wants to save Safi, she's going to have to use all the powers at her disposal. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you're playing Life is Strange: Double Exposure today.