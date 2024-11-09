Max takes on password sharers

HQ

The streaming service Max is the latest to take on password sharers, and according to The Verge, changes will roll out over the coming months. Warner, which owns Max, says they will start with "gentle reminders" before eventually taking a tougher stance, with stricter regulations introduced in 2025 and 2026. They also mentioned that price increases are to be expected, and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels hinted that there is still "plenty of room to continue raising prices." Globally, Max has over 110 million subscribers.

Do you subscribe to Max, and are you satisfied with the service?