Max renews House of the Dragon for a third season

HQ

Game of Thrones is the biggest recent television fiction phenomenon since Lost at the turn of the century. For eight seasons (although the last few were much more uneven) half the world marvelled at the intrigues and power struggles to see who would sit on the Iron Throne, and no one was in any doubt that there would be more stories about Westeros on TV.

It was House of the Dragon that ushered in this new era. Set almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, it chronicles the power struggles between members of House Targaryen and the so-called Dance of Dragons' war. Its first season received high praise, and the second batch of episodes will hit Max worldwide this coming Monday 17 June. And Max has already confirmed that it won't be the last.

According to a press release, House of the Dragon has been renewed for a Season 3, which means the Targaryen family feud won't end this year.

Will you be returning to House of the Dragon on Monday?