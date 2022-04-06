Max Payne and Max Payne 2 are getting remakes on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

While our Finnish friends at Remedy started their impressive portfolio with Death Really, it was Max Payne that really put the studio on the gaming map. The sequel is also an amazing game, so the GTA developers over at Rockstar decided to make Max Payne 3 themselves. We haven't gotten anything except for a bad movie since then, but it finally time for a revival.

Because Remedy reveals it has teamed up with Rockstar to remake Max Payne og Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Yes, that's remake, not remaster. The very talented team is making the duo from scratch with Quantum Break, Control and Alan Wake 2's impressive Northlight Engine, and the fact that we're told the project has the budget of Remedy's other AAA games makes it clear that this will be a far more significant upgrade than Alan Wake Remastered. That's why it's also disappointing to hear that the Max Payne remakes are still in the concept phase of development, which means we probably won't get them before 2024 at the earliest. Not that I'm complaining too much when just thinking about how these will look and feel more than twenty years later makes me very excited.