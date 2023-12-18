Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Max Payne and Alan Wake 2's James McCaffrey has passed away

One of the gaming industry's most iconic voices died 65 years old.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

I'm playing Alan Wake 2 these days, and it's been a delight to hear James McCaffrey as Alex Casey again. That just makes today's news even harder.

Sam Lake, Remedy and many others have confirmed last night's reports about James McCaffrey passing away after fighting bone marrow cancer for a while.

This means the voice of Max Payne, Alex Casey, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and other characters in Remedy's games died 65 years old.

Rest in peace, James. You'll be missed, so we hope the dedication in the Max Payne remakes will do you justice.

Alan Wake 2
Image from Sam Lake's X account.

Related texts



Loading next content