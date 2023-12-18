Max Payne and Alan Wake 2's James McCaffrey has passed away

HQ

I'm playing Alan Wake 2 these days, and it's been a delight to hear James McCaffrey as Alex Casey again. That just makes today's news even harder.

Sam Lake, Remedy and many others have confirmed last night's reports about James McCaffrey passing away after fighting bone marrow cancer for a while.

This means the voice of Max Payne, Alex Casey, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and other characters in Remedy's games died 65 years old.

Rest in peace, James. You'll be missed, so we hope the dedication in the Max Payne remakes will do you justice.