Max Parker will be Heimdall in Prime Video's God of War

Amazon and PlayStation Productions have been busy these three first weeks of 2026. It's been a week since we learned that Ryan Hurst will play Kratos in the upcoming God of War show. Five days later, we learned that Teresa Palmer will be Sif. That last announcement also revealed that the show's first of the already ordered two seasons will include elements from God of War: Ragnarök. This brings us to today.

Deadline has learned that Max Parker will play Heimdall in Prime Video's God of War. The British actor is best known as sergeant Sullivan in Boots, so it'll be interesting to see his interpretation of one of God of War: Ragnarök's most memorable antagonists.