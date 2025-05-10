Max follows Netflix - starts charging extra for account sharing

HQ

The honeymoon is over as Max (formerly HBO) begins introducing an extra fee for users who want to share their account with friends or family. For an additional $8 per month, subscribers can add one extra member to their account. This person will get full access to the service with their own login, but limited to one device at a time.

The feature is currently only available to direct subscribers and excludes those who subscribe via bundled packages with other providers. The rollout has already begun in the U.S. and will expand globally over the next 12-18 months, with a particular focus on Europe and Australia.

Like Netflix and many others who have gone through the same transformation, the goal is to boost the number of paying subscribers—and in turn, increase revenue.

