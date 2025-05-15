Max becomes HBO Max again

HQ

Out with the new and in with the old. After a short-lived name change from HBO Max to Max, Warner has decided to return to the original name. This was announced by company president Zaslav during a presentation in New York where he emphasised how the HBO brand has historically always represented high-quality content, focusing on quality rather than quantity. Zaslav said:

"The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead."

They also took the opportunity to criticise Netflix and its focus on churning out lots of new content.

"With other services filling the more basic needs with volume, WBD has clearly distinguished itself through its quality and distinct stories, and no brand has done that better and more consistently over 50+ years than HBO."

It simply aims to strengthen the identity of the service and differentiate it from competitors by returning to the classic name. A representative also added that the HBO Max name better represents what it offers to consumers.

