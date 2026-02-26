Maverick Games affirms that its debut open-world racing game is still progressing as planned

HQ

Recently, a report started doing the rounds that revealed that developer Maverick Games had split from Amazon Game Studios, meaning the former would no longer be receiving the support from the massive publisher to get its debut open-world racing game out the door.

The report made it seem as though the developer was being dropped by Amazon and that the UK-based studio would now be facing an uphill battle in finishing and then eventually launching their inaugural game. Seemingly, this isn't quite spot on.

Maverick Games has since published a statement on social media, wherein it states that it's "grateful to Amazon Games for their partnership and collaboration" and that "development of our debut title continues to progress as strongly as planned." That being said, the studio is actively looking for a partner to help get the game over the line, ideally a publisher that shares its "long-term ambition for the IP".

This is similar to Amazon's take on the matter, who in a statement shared to The Game Business, explains: "We have tremendous respect for the Maverick Games team and the compelling narrative-led driving experience they're creating. This decision allows Maverick Games the flexibility to find a publishing partner whose strategic priorities are better aligned with bringing their game to market. We're proud of what we accomplished together during our partnership and wish them every success in the future."