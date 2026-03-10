HQ

Álvaro Arbeloa is not expected to remain at the bench of Real Madrid next season. The replacement of Xabi Alonso, fired after losing a Clásico in the Super Cup final in January, was promoted from the B Team, but results have not improved as expected, and it's been rumoured that he has not earned the "respect" from the players. According to what sources told ESPN, Arbeloa wourld need "a miracle" to remain in charge next season, like winning Champions League, but would allow him to remain at the club, returning to Real Madrid Castilla.

It was rumoured that Real Madrid wants to hire a new, more experiences manager for the team, iwth Jurgen Klopp being one of the names discussed, although now it seems that the favourite for the job is the Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino, currently at the helm of the United States national football team, with experience at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and mainly Tottenham Hotspur, leading them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Pochettino's most logical destination after World Cup would perhaps be Tottenham again, in desperate need of a turnover. However, ESPN says that Pochettino is one of the coaches highly regarded by Florentino Pérez, and was already rumoures for Real Madrid in 2019, after their Champions League campaign. One of the points most valued by the Spanish club now would be his experience managing Mbappé during two seasons at PSG.

A decision may not be made until the end of World Cup in June-July, where Pochettino will try to lead the hosts, the US 'soccer' team to their best position ever in the competition.