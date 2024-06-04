Matthew Vaughn was shocked by Argylle's reviews

HQ

Argylle came out this year. This year. I for some reason remembered it as an early 2023 flop, but no, it made such little cultural impact I forgot it had even released in the last six months. It seems that the reactions to Matthew Vaughn's action movie were similar, and few critics pulled their punches.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Matthew Vaughn revealed he let down his guard when it came to Argylle, expecting people to love it. "We had done test screenings that had gone fantastically well. The premiere was a really fun night, and it was like going back to the Snatch days where there was such excitement. And I started drinking the Kool-Aid," he said.

Then, the reviews hit, and Vaughn describes the experience. "We didn't make Citizen Kane, but fucking hell, then the reviews came out and I'm like, 'Wait, what have I done to offend these people?' They were vitriolic," he said. "I'm not saying the movie's perfect by any means, but I didn't think it was offensive. That took me by surprise."

At least, it seems Argylle has found a home on streaming. "People are liking it. Nothing would make me happier than making another one. I'm getting texts saying, 'Wow, those reviews were fucking harsh!' The more we can get people to watch Argylle, the more chance we make another one. I'd love to make another one, we've got it planned," he said.

