Matthew Tkachuk becomes the cover star of NHL 26

EA Sports has now revealed the cover star for NHL 26, and it's none other than Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk. The forward, already boasting two Stanley Cup titles, becomes the first Panthers player to grace the cover since goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck appeared on NHL 97.

Alongside the announcement, EA also confirmed that the game's first trailer will debut tomorrow (Wednesday, August 6), revealing plenty of details about new features, the release date, and other titbits. EA describes it as:

"A new chapter awaits"

NHL 26 is expected to launch this autumn for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Whether it will also arrive on other platforms such as PC or the rumoured Switch 2 remains to be seen, though it wouldn't be surprising. We'll have to wait for the trailer to find out more.

So, what are you hoping to see in NHL 26? Will the puck be even puck-ier this year?