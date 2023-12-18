Matthew Perry's cause of death has been revealed

HQ

When actor Matthew Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi at the end of October, the whole world was in shock.

The autopsy report has now been published and the cause of death has been determined. According to it, he died from acute effects of ketamine. The drug is used to treat depression, and Perry had been prescribed it just a week and a half before his death. However, a larger dose than was prescribed was found in his body, causing the ketamine levels in his body to cause breathing difficulties and eventually overloading his heart. According to the report, the contributing factors to his death were drowning, the addictive drug Buprenorphine, and coronary artery disease.

No traces of alcohol or drugs were found in his body and the death has been ruled an accident.