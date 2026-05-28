Matthew Perry's assistant jailed for 41 months, putting an end to saga surrounding actor's death

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A few years ago, in October 2023, many were shocked to hear that Friends actor Matthew Perry had died, all after the star was found dead in a hot tub in his backyard after overdosing on ketamine. What originally seemed like a situation surrounding Perry's long-term struggle with substances, medical reports soon determined that there was more at play, and this led to a legal proceeding opening under the grounds of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

One of the individuals facing these allegations was Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to the one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death back in August 2024, after it was discovered that Iwamasa and two doctors had worked together to provide Perry with over $50,000 worth of ketamine in the fortnight before his death.

Now, nearing two years after Iwamasa pleaded guilty, prosecutors in the state of California have decided on a sentence, with Iwamasa now expected to serve 41 months in prison, before two years of supervised release, all on top of a $10,000 fine. This is a kinder sentence than the crime can carry, as it could have led to 15 years in a federal prison.

As per BBC News, Iwamasa appeared in court on May 27 and proceeded to apologise to Perry's family, explaining: "I'm so sorry to all of you. I'm just so sorry to have done illegal acts that I will forever regret. I will take it to my grave. I hope I'll be a cautionary tale to someone who's in my position to make better choices."

This all comes as US officials also claim that Iwamasa was part of a group of defendants that exploited Perry's drug addiction for profit, with all five defendants pleading guilty for their respective charges and now sentenced. The so-called "Ketamine Queen" involved in the situation, drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, was sentenced to 15 years in prison back in April, the two doctors involved in the situation, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr Mark Chavez, received 30 months in prison and eight months of home detention, respectively. And lastly, Erik Fleming, the individual who sourced ketamine from Sangha, received a two-year prison sentence earlier in May.