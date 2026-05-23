Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone spinoff show wasn't axed to make room for Dutton Ranch

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It's been a busy start to the year for Yellowstone fans, as we've been treated to the Kayce-led spinoff Y: Marshals, the new story that is The Madison, and now recently the Beth and Rip-led spinoff Dutton Ranch too. Many of these shows have grand plans for the future, but with this growing evolution in mind, how does it impact the other more unique plans for the wider world, namely the once rumoured series that was supposed to feature Matthew McConaughey.

With some claims that Dutton Ranch has come at the expense of McConaughey's project, in a recent interview with The Playlist, Cole Hauser, known for playing Rip in Yellowstone, the actor looked to dispel any confusion and reveal the fate of McConaughey's show was not tied to Dutton Ranch at all.

"No. Dutton was a one-off to its own. I know what you're talking about. I'm friends with Matthew, so we had a little dialogue along the way years ago, but it had nothing to do with that. It just was how do we take these two creative beings and Kelly, and give us the kind of, I guess, roadmap to continue to create these characters and do something special that's new and challenging and that's entertaining ultimately for the audience."

It's unclear if we'll ever get the McConaughey-led Yellowstone spinoff/sequel project, but what we do know is that he and Hauser will soon be collaborating for the Nic Pizzolatto Netflix series where they play brothers coaching college-level sports in America.