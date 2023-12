Matthew McConaughey appeared on stage during The Game Awards to present the upcoming action game Exodus where he will do the voice of one of the characters in the game.

The game is called Exodus an is being developed by James Ohlen, who was previously lead designer for Bioware, but now leads the studio Archetype Entertainment that creates a space adventure for PC, PlayStation 5 and Series S/X where the player's choices will have enormous consequences.

You can check out the first trailer below.