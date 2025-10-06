Matthew McConaughey responds to True Detective reunion rumours

The first season of True Detective proved itself to be a real moment for prestige television. Big stars, immersive stories, and a hook that had you until the credits rolled on the final episode. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's performances were so good that even more than a decade on fans still want more, but whether a return is on the cards remains uncertain.

Speaking with NME, McConaughey addressed the rumour that series creator Nic Pizzolatto was bringing the original gang back together and if he'd be up for returning. "There's excitement, yes, but I haven't seen a script yet. When I [originally] read True Detective, everything that came out of Rust Cohle's mouth was white-hot. The script was on fire so the execution [of a sequel] must go another step," McConaughey said.

"We're keen on the idea but it's nothing more than an idea. If Nic puts something on paper that Woody and I think is good enough, it wouldn't even be a choice. We would look at it and go, 'it must happen'. It's gotta be damn good though because we set a pretty good precedent!"

Pizzolatto revealed in May that he had an idea for a story featuring McConaughey and Harrelson's characters again, but it seems that to draw the actors back in, a script that's on par with the first season needs to be produced first.