Matthew McConaughey prepares us for meeting the Mara-Yama in new Exodus trailer

It's the spookiest season of the year, which means there is no better time than the present to take to the stars and face the horrors that lurk out in the darkness. This is precisely what we'll have to face and overcome in the future when Archetype Entertainment's Exodus debuts.

We were first introduced to the game back at The Game Awards in 2023, where we were shown a trailer that revealed actor Matthew McConaughey's involvement as a character players will seemingly meet. Now, we've been given a creepy new trailer that once again teases McConaughey's part in Exodus, a role that is part-narrator, part-traveller, part-survivalist, part-outsider, the exact specifics are unclear. What we do know for certain is that this character is called C.C. Orlev and that he is either attempting to warn humanity of a deadly Celestial alien faction known as the Mara-Yama... or maybe he's trying to set a trap for us on their behalf...? Check out the trailer below to make that judgement for yourself.

As per the story that Exodus will be looking to tell, the official synopsis adds, "humanity, having fled a dying Earth, has found a new home in a hostile galaxy - here, we are the underdogs fighting for our survival. Players step into the role of The Traveler, humanity's last hope. Your job is to journey to distant stars on the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in the universe: the Celestials. There is one catch, however — Time Dilation. Days for the Travelers on interstellar missions are decades back home. The sacrifices players make to protect their loved ones will impact their entire civilization for generations to come. Returning home, players will face the consequences of their choices,and must determine: how much are they willing to sacrifice?"

We still don't have a firm date to look ahead to for Exodus, but we are told that Archetype has "even bigger plans for 2025," so perhaps stay tuned to know more in the New Year.