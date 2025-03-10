Matthew McConaughey on True Detective's first season: "It was one of the great events in TV"

While it has had some highs and lows, True Detective has for the most part been a pretty excellent drama series, offering very memorable and quality television. However, if you had to ask the avid viewer which season of the show was the best, many would likely point toward the first season, the one that starred both Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

The former has recently spoken about his time working on that show in an interview with Variety. Originally meant to be talking about his return to acting in the upcoming The Rivals of Amziah King, McConaughey was asked about True Detective, where he made the big statement that he believes Season 1 remains its best.

"I watched, I saw it. Yeah, there's a lot about it that I appreciated. My favorite season — and I feel like I can say this objectively — is Season 1. I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series. I watched it weekly, like everyone else, on Sunday night, and that was an event for me. And I got to sit back and enjoy that. I loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. Even though I made it, I sort of forgot what was going to happen next. It was one of the great events in TV."

Do you agree with McConaughey or do you think a different season of True Detective stands out among the rest?