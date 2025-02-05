Matthew McConaughey, Charli XCX, Martha Stewart and Greta Gerwig star in Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial

HQ

It's Super Bowl season, and for those of us not based in the USA, essentially all that means is we can look forward to the half-time show, alongside all the commercials that will be running in between.

As well as new movie trailers, we've also got plenty of interesting brand ads to feast our eyes upon, such as one new TV spot starring a lot of A-listers for Uber Eats. The ad stars Matthew McConaughey as he goes through football and food, and how they've been intertwined for generations, somewhat suspiciously.

The ad eventually reveals McConaughey's pitch is all in his own imagination as he chats with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, but before that Inception-level reveal, we also get cameos from other celebs, including Charli XCX, Martha Stewart, Kevin Bacon, and Sean Evans of Hot Ones fame.

This is an ad:

The Super Bowl takes place this weekend, on the 9th of February.