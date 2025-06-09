Matthew McConaughey appears in his first leading role in years in Apple TV+'s The Lost Bus

Apple seems to be having a flirtatious relationship with fire as of late. Not only can we look forward to the arsonist drama Smoke later this month, but soon after we can look ahead to a drama that revolves around one man driving headfirst into a deadly wildfire.

This upcoming project is known as The Lost Bus, and it's a film coming to Apple TV+ on an undetermined date "at a later date". It revolves around a school bus driver, who makes the bold and brave decision to drive headfirst into a dangerous wildfire in an attempt to find and save 22 children and their teacher from a grim fate.

The movie is an interesting one because it stars Matthew McConaughey in the lead role, a position the actor has not filled for years. It's a bit of a return to form for the Texan A-lister, who here is appearing alongside America Ferrera. Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass is also at the helm of this flick.

While we're waiting for more firm information about The Lost Bus, you can see it's harrowing teaser trailer below.