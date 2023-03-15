Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunite to play themselves

      The actors will star in a new comedy series on Apple+.

      HQ

      While hearing that Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are teaming up once more might have you dreaming of another gritty crime drama starring the pair, instead of solving a murder mystery they'll be solving the problem of living together.

      According to Variety, McConaughey and Harrelson will play themselves in the untitled comedy, where they are attempting to live together with their families on the former's Texas ranch.

      Apple TV+ referred to the upcoming 10-episode show as "a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson."

      Will you be watching this new comedy series?

