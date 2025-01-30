Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reprise their True Detective roles for True to Texas ad

There are few better introductory seasons of a show than True Detective Season 1. We won't talk about the ups and down the series faced afterwards, as watching Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's detectives chasing a serial killer with a supernatural edge was a TV event you simply had to be there for.

Now, they've packed themselves into a car and gone on the road once more as their old characters to promote filmmaking in Texas. Both McConaughey and Harrelson are advocating for more film and TV productions to shoot in the state, alongside Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger.

The ad which McConaughey himself posted to social media was written and directed by Nic Pizzolatto, the series creator behind True Detective. It's likely this is the last we'll see of these two TV icons in these roles, but it's a nice reminder of how good that first season was.

