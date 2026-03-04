Matthew Macfadyen shrinks his wife Elizabeth Banks in The Miniature Wife

In the new Peacock series that feels like the "would you still love me if I was a worm?" question brought to life in a TV show, a scientist accidentally shrinks his wife to be six-inches tall after an experiment gone wrong, and only has a limited amount of time to bring her back to normal.

Award-winning actors Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen star in The Miniature Wife, which in its first trailer shows a love story like no other. As Banks has to come to terms with her new, little reality, Macfadyen is on the hunt for a cure to her miniaturisation. He's only got 30 days to prove he can restore something to being big, though, as otherwise he'll lose the patent on his shrinking technology.

It's quite campy in its overall atmosphere, at least in the trailer, which helps make the show avoid becoming a depressing, overly realistic tale about the downsides of shrinking your wife. The Miniature Wife arrives on the 9th of April, and you can check out the trailer below: