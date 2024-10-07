Matthew Lillard will return for Five Nights at Freddy's sequel

The Five Nights at Freddy's film really took the world by storm. The live-action adaptation of the hit horror game arrived in cinemas and made hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue, leading production company Blumhouse to rather quickly greenlight a sequel.

This sequel has been in pre-production for a little while but will soon be beginning to film as well. This has been confirmed to Collider by Matthew Lillard, who has also affirmed his involvement in the sequel despite the wild events at the end of the first flick.

Lillard stated: "So this morning, I got a text with my dates. So, my dates are the beginning of November and another series of dates . So, we're going to work. I'm really thrilled . I think the script's fantastic."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will start production next month in an effort to get ready for a full-scale theatrical opening in December 2025. Are you looking forward to this horror follow-up?