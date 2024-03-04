Matthew Lillard will be back as Shaggy from Scooby-Doo

HQ

Matthew Lillard put a really memorable spin on the character of Shaggy in the live action versions of Scooby-Doo in the early 2000s, but despite that being the case, he wasn't recast as the character in the animated Scoob! movie. While this led to many fans being disappointed, Lillard has now confirmed he will return to the role.

Speaking to Toonado, Lillard was asked about the upcoming Scooby-Doo project that he's connected to, where he mentioned:

"I'm really excited about [Scooby-Doo]. I can't really talk about it yet, but there's a new project I'm associated with that will allow kids to put themselves into a Scooby-Doo adventure. That's super fun. For me, that's my day job. It's my bread and butter.

"For me, being Shaggy for so many years and holding space for that part while honouring Casey Kasem, I know eventually I'll pass that part to the next generation as he did. I'm honoured to do that for as long as they'll have me. Scooby-Doo is always in cycle in some capacity or another. We're either doing a cartoon or a movie or a commercial for something."

As the project is currently unannounced, it's unclear what this upcoming Scooby-Doo project will be, but either way it's great seeing Lillard back as Shaggy.