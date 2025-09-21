Matthew Lillard didn't play Springtrap in Dead by Daylight to save his performance for Five Nights at Freddy's 2

HQ

If you're not fully clued in on your FNAF lore, you might wonder why Matthew Lillard is making his return as William Afton in the second movie. After all, he died, didn't he? Well, Afton has a habit of coming back, and as Lillard himself said it, he's "the Voldemort of the universe."

In a conversation with Bloody Disgusting, Lillard discussed his fondness for Afton as a character, and how in the upcoming movie he'll be playing Springtrap. "In fact, Dead by Daylight, the video game, they wanted me to do the Springtap lines," Lillard said. "I'm like, 'I'm not doing Springtap until I do Springtap in the movie.' So the only way I do Springtap is that people go see the movie on December 5! And then we make a third."

Smart promotion for the movie from Lillard, but some FNAF fans would have loved to hear his voice in Dead by Daylight. The first Five Nights at Freddy's movie scored a lot of cash at the box office, and even if the second film misses the Halloween rush by releasing in December, there's still a strong chance lightning could strike twice thanks to the popularity of the franchise.