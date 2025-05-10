Matthew Goode plays a hard-to-like detective in Netflix's Dept. Q

Netflix has presented a first glimpse at an upcoming drama series that it intends to debut later this month. It's known as Dept. Q and it is a series that follows a gruff and dislikeable English detective based in Scotland who is attempting to crack a cold case. This individual is played by Matthew Goode and the series itself is written and directed by The Queen's Gambit's Scott Frank.

With Dept. Q getting closer and closer to debut, a first trailer for the series has arrived, which you can see in full below. In it we get to meet the rest of the cast, which includes Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manavelov, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, and Tom Bulpett.

As for what the show is about specifically, the synopsis adds: "Dept. Q is an adaptation of the novels of the same name by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. The series revolves around Carl Morck, a former top-rated detective in Edinburgh assigned to a new cold case whilst wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralyzed and another police officer dead."

Will you be watching Dept. Q on May 29?