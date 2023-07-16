Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Matthew Broderick stars as a shifty pharmaceutical peddler in Netflix's Painkiller

The series explores the rise and cause of America's opioid epidemic.

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming drama series Painkiller, a show that will look to delve into the dark and gritty world of America's opioid epidemic. The series will explore the cause and effects that this epidemic has had on the US, and will be told from the perspectives of the perpetrators of the situation and that of victims and an investigator looking to unearth the truth.

Painkiller stars Matthew Broderick as the shifty Richard Sackler, who comes across as the mastermind of the epidemic, and then also sees Uzo Aduba starring as the investigator, and Taylor Kitsch as one of the victims.

Needless to say, this will be a rather mature show when it debuts on Netflix next month, on August 10, 2023.

