Matthew Brennan helped by Team Visma to win "home race" at Tour of Britain

HQ

Tour of Britain continued into the third stage with another win by Visma-Lease a Bike, and this time with a home favourite taking the crown: Matthew Brennan, a 20 year old cyclist who made his debut at stage races this year, stepping up from Jumbo-Visma Development Team.

Stage 3 at Tour of Britain, the most important race in the UK, part of the UCI ProSeries, the second tier men's elite road cycling tour behind UCI World Tour, may not be his most important win (he won one stage at Volta a Catalunya, part of the World Tour) but it is meaningful, as he is crowned in his home country.

He was helped by his Visma teammate, Olav Kooij, who won the first two stages on Monday and Tuesday, and that was "always the plan", according to Brennan. "[My team] said, 'We can't have you going to your home race and not try and win something.' To be given this opportunity, especially when Olav is leading, is really special and I'm really thankful for that", he said (via CyclingWeekly).