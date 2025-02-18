Matteo Berrettini eliminates Djokovic from Doha Open in straight sets

HQ

With Italian tennis at an all-time high, Matteo Berrettini has decided to step up for the ocasion, and has stunned Novak Djokovic in straight shots at the Doha Open round of 32. The Serbian player has won the hard-court Qatar tournament twice, but couldn't handle Berrettini, who earned his first victory over Djokovic (after 4 defeats) and his first top ten win since 2023.

Berrettini, who earlier in the press conference expressed his support to Jannik Sinner, outshone Djokovic specially in the second set: 7-6(4), 6-2, after one hour and five minutes.

Berrettini, World No. 35, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2024, when he recovered from a six-month injury and won three titles. The 28-year-old had a career best spot at 6th in January 2022.

He has won a ticket for the round of 16 match tomorrow, against Tallon Griekspoor, on Wednesday at 15:30 CET. Other matches tomorrow include Alcarav vs. Luca Nardi,

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Alex de Miñaur, and Zizou Bergs against Daniil Medvédev.