Mattel reveals new Hot Wheels R/C Cybertruck cars

Are you wanting to get yourself a Cybertruck but think that the Tesla phenomenon is too expensive? No worries, for the price of just $20 you can get a 1:64 Hot Wheels R/C that can be preordered from https://www.mattelcreations.com/?icid=home_body-1_aspot_mattel-creations_p1">Mattel</a>

There is also a limited edition 1:10 scale version available, but that will set you back $400 and is also been marked as sold out.

Both are expected to ship in December 2020, and honestly, we are a little disappointed that the large version is already sold out. It looks as though the office will have to settle for small scale Cybertruck battles.

The truck includes head- and taillights, a full visible interior, a manually operated "vault" cover, a telescopic tailgate/loading ramp and two different drive modes.