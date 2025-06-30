Mattel is offering a 1:64 scale model of Brad Pitt's APXGP F1 car

HQ

If you were one of the many who flocked to cinemas over the weekend to watch F1, you might be looking to commemorate that moment with a bit of merchandise. If so, Mattel Creations and Hot Wheels has something for you, as the toy maker has now announced a 1:64 scale model of Brad Pitt's APXGP car from the movie, a model that features "true-to-movie details".

The small model of the car comes in the team's black and gold colours and even has three sets of tires befitting to the Formula 1 standard of Soft, Medium, and Hard, each that can be stored in a rack. Otherwise, it features Sonny Hayes in the cockpit and as for when it will become available and for what price, the cost will be a quite affordable £30 while the shipping wait will be until May 29, 2026...

Still, pre-orders are open and available as of now, meaning you can put in an order for one of these models, which is described as "where the pinnacle of motorsports meets the pinnacle of collecting."

