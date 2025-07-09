Mattel expands Barbie's inclusive range with diabetic doll

HQ

Mattel has been working as of late to ensure that people see Barbie as inclusive and has done so by offering an array of dolls that each have certain conditions. The latest is a diabetic doll, as this new toy is designed to make those who suffer from Type 1 diabetes feel better represented, and this is done by offering up a doll that has her own CGM on her arm and a wearable insulin pump too.

As for why Mattel wanted to deliver a diabetic Barbie doll option, we're told in a press release by senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, Krista Berger: "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

The doll also comes in a blue polka dot outfit and has a purse that she can carry around to even store her insulin pump. Mattel even teamed up with Breakthrough 1TD to ensure that the medical equipment featured on the doll was accurately designed.

The doll is available in stores and on the Mattel Shop as of now.

This is an ad: